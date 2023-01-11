Noah Oppenheim Leaves NBC News in Unorthodox Shake-Up

Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News since early 2017, will leave the organization in an unorthodox shake-up that will elevate three different executives, effectively separating the massive news outlet into different pieces, all of which will report to Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal’s portfolio of news assets.

Under a new structure, Libby Leist, the NBC News executive who oversees “Today,” and Janelle Rodriguez, the NBC News executive who supervises the streaming outlet NBC News Now and streaming, will both report to Conde. They will be joined by Rebecca Blumenstein, a senior editor at The New York Times who will join as president of editorial for NBC News and who will also report to Conde. Blumenstein is charged with oversight of editorial, news gathering, bureaus, field operations, booking, “Meet the Press,” “Dateline,” and NBC News Studios.

The reorganization means that NBC News’ most popular programs will no longer be under the oversight of a single editorial executive. “Today” will continue to be led by Leist, while Rodriguez will overseen “NBC Nightly News.” The New York Times previously reported on Blumenstein’s move to NBC and Oppenheim’s decision to step down.

Speculation about Oppenheim’s departure has swirled among agents and NBC News personnel for weeks, only to be denied by NBC News spokespeople. But the executive, who had carved out a career as a screenwriter before rejoining NBC News to take the helm of “Today” in 2015, is known to have several projects in the works with other parts of NBCUniversal, including a potential series based on the news business.

“After two years overseeing Today, and almost six years leading NBC News, I’ve decided it’s time for me to return to my other love – writing and producing TV and movies. I leave with enormous pride in all that we’ve accomplished together,” Oppenheim said in a memo on Wednesday. He added that he would “remain part of the NBCU family moving forward. Soon, I’ll be launching a new venture with our colleagues in television and film on the west coast. More to come on that.”

His departure means that Conde will have installed new senior executives at all three of NBCUniversal’s major news divisions. Rashida Jones replaced Phil Griffin as head of MSNBC in 2020, while KC Sullivan, a longtime NBCU business executive, was assigned oversight of CNBC last year, replacing longtime head Mark Hoffman.

Blumenstein, a veteran of The Wall Street Journal, will take oversight of operations that already have senior executives at their helm. NBC News Studios has been led by Liz Cole, a veteran of “Dateline” who has rapidly worked to expand into documentary films and even a new MSNBC series led by actor John Leguizamo. Operations at “Meet The Press” have been supervised by Carrie Budoff Brown, a former top editor at Politico.

More to come….