‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Officially Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu With Nicole Kidman Returning, Murray Bartlett Nearing Deal to Join

“Nine Perfect Strangers” has officially been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu.

Variety reported in May 2022 that the show was nearing a deal to return, though no castings were confirmed at that time. It is now confirmed that Nicole Kidman will return in the role of resort director Masha as well as in her capacity as executive producer.

In addition, “White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” breakout Murray Bartlett is nearing a deal to star in Season 2, according to sources. The role would deepen Bartlett’s relationship with Hulu, as he recently starred in the streamer’s limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” opposite Kumail Nanjiani.

Also joining “Nine Perfect Strangers” for its second season are Liv Ullmann (“Persona,” “Scenes From a Marriage”), Dolly De Leon (“Triangle of Sadness,” “Verdict”), Maisie Richardson Sellers (“The Originals,” “Legends of Tomorrow”), and Aras Aydin (“Cherry Season,” “Escape”).

The first season was based on the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. It took place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

David E. Kelley co-wrote Season 1 with John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss, with Kelley also serving as showrunner and executive producer. Butterworth and Strauss also executive produced. Jonathan Levine directed all eight episodes and served as executive producer. Kidman and Per Saari executive produced on behalf of Blossom Films. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson executive produced for Made Up Stories. Moriarty was also an executive producer on the series. Endeavor Content is the studio.