Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Stopped Watching ‘House of the Dragon’ After the Opening Credits: ‘It Was Strange Because It Was the Same Music’

Emilia Clarke isn’t the only “Game of Thrones” veteran who is unable to watch HBO’s prequel series, “House of the Dragon.” Clarke’s co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who starred on all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” as Jamie Lannister, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he hasn’t watched “House of the Dragon” past its opening credits scene. The title sequence draws heavily from “Game of Thrones,” which made Coster-Waldau feel like it’s “too soon” to dive into the prequel show.

“I have not [seen ‘House of the Dragon’],” Coster-Waldau said. “One day it came on and I saw the opening credits. And it was a little strange because it was the same music and the title sequence was kind of similar,” he says, adding, “I was like, ‘Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'”

“I’ll wait. I’ll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge watch it and then there’s the whole thing,” Coster-Waldau added. “But I know that so many people love that show, and I’m really happy for them.”

Clarke is a bit more stern in her refusal to watch “House of the Dragon,” although she has more direct ties to the prequel series as it centers on the ancestors of her “Game of Thrones” character, Daenerys Targaryen.

“I just can’t do it,” Clarke told Variety at Sundance earlier this year. “It’s so weird. It’s so strange.”

“Can you [forgive me]?” Clarke said when asked about watching “House of the Dragon.” “It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards… I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

“House of the Dragon” is going into production on Season 2 this year.