‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski.

The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone.

Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would be open to bringing back Richard Moll and Marsha Warfield. Moll and Warfield are the only living cast members from the original series besides John Laroquette, who reprises his role in the revival.

The new “Night Court” follows the late Harry Stone’s daughter, the unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone. She follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette). Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

“Night Court” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television and After January Productions. Dan Rubin wrote the pilot and serves as executive producer, and Rauch and her husband Winston Rauch executive produce via After January. The pilot was executive produced and directed by Pamela Fryman.

See a new trailer for “Night Court” below.