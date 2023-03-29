‘Night Agent’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“The Night Agent” has earned a speedy Season 2 renewal at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The action thriller series debuted on the streaming service less than a week ago, on March 23. It proved to be popular immediately, rocketing up to the top of Netflix’s weekly Top 10 chart with 168.71 million hours viewed. The second season will consist of 10 episodes.

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share ‘The Night Agent’ with the world,” said series creator Shawn Ryan. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

“The Night Agent” is based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. The official logline states that the show centers “on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.”

Gabriel Basso leads the series, while it also stars Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau.



“We’re proud to see ‘The Night Agent’ deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world,” said Jinny Howe, vice president of drama series at Netflix. “Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we’re here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love.”

In addition to creating the series, Ryan serves as showrunner and executive producer via MiddKid Productions. Marney Hochman of MiddKid also executive produces along with Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn with Exhibit A, Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Nicole Tossou with Project X, and David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media.



“We are thrilled to see ‘The Night Agent’ become an instant global sensation and can’t wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan and our wonderful partners at Netflix,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television.