Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The Night Agent’ Debuts at No. 1 With 2.6 Billion Minutes Watched

“The Night Agent” debuted in the top position of Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of March 20-26. The Netflix political thriller was watched for 2.6 billion minutes in its first four days of availability, which according to Nielsen, makes it the 38th most watched streaming title in a measurement since 2020.

While impressive, the news is unsurprising — the series has soared on the Netflix Top 10, which publishes immediately following each viewing window, rather than with Nielsen’s four-week delay. By Netflix’s own measurement, “The Night Agent” has already become the streamer’s sixth most popular English-language series of all time.

Interestingly, Nielsen says that “The Night Agent” is the oldest-skewing title on the list this week, with 60% of viewers over age 50.

At No. 2 was the Netflix fantasy series “Shadow and Bone,” which returned for its second season on March 16. The series was watched for 1 billion minutes in its first full week of availability.

