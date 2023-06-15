‘S.W.A.T.’ Enters Nielsen Streaming Top 10 After CBS Cancellation and Uncancellation

One of the most talked-about series on network television as of late has now made a showing on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. “S.W.A.T.,” the CBS series starring Shemar Moore, took the No. 8 position with 625 million minutes viewed from May 15 to 21.

This viewing window began one week after CBS canceled “S.W.A.T.” after six seasons on May 5 — then reversed the decision, renewing it for a seventh and final season on May 8. Additionally, much of its viewership success is likely due to the fact that the series’ first five seasons became available on Netflix on May 17, adding to the viewing hours measured on Hulu and Paramount+, where “S.W.A.T.” is also available.

The No. 1 title on the chart was the Jennifer Lopez Netflix movie “The Mother,” up from its second place position last week. This week, the film was watched for 1.2 billion minutes, and was followed by previous No. 1 title “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” with 1.1 billion minutes — its third week in a row clearing 1 billion.

Third place went to “N.C.I.S.,” which was watched for 858 million minutes across both Netflix and Paramount+. The procedural drama often makes the Nielsen Top 10, though not usually in such a high position, which may be explained by summer comfort watching as fewer new TV projects make their debuts. The other usual suspects on this week’s chart were animated children’s series “Bluey” (No. 6 with 708 million minutes) and “Cocomelon” (No. 7 with 676 million minutes).

“Ted Lasso” had its strongest performance yet during the May 15-21 viewing window, reaching the No. 4 position with 769 million minutes after the release of the 10th episode of Season 3. Closely behind it was “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the Marvel film that made its streaming debut on Disney+ on May 17.

“A Man Called Otto,” the Tom Hanks film that debuted theatrically and 2022 and had its second full week of availability on Netflix during this viewing window, took ninth place with 621 million minutes watched. At the bottom of the chart was “Queer Eye,” which was watched for 558 million minutes in the first full week of availability of its seventh season.

See Nielsen’s list of overall streaming rankings for May 15-21 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.