Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Bluey’ Shoots to No. 2 as ‘Suits’ Continues Record-Breaking Lead

“Bluey,” the Australian animated preschool series that streams on Disney+, appears on Nielsen’s streaming rankings most weeks. But during the July 10-16 viewing window, the series had its best showing yet, becoming the second most-streamed title of the week.

“Bluey” not only crossed one billion minutes watched for the first time, it clocked 1.4 billion minutes, trailing only behind “Suits,” which had its fourth week in a row at the top of the chart thanks to its recent Netflix debut. The legal drama, which concluded on the USA Network in 2019, was watched for 3.7 billion minutes — breaking its own record for most-watched acquired title for the third time.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” took third place after charting at No. 2 the week before, when its second season debuted. From July 10-16, the Netflix legal drama brought in just under 1.3 billion viewing minutes. It was followed by “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” with 1.1 billion minutes watched. The last two episodes of the series’ fourth and final season dropped on Amazon Prime Video during this viewing window.

Fifth place went to the NFL docuseries “Quarterback,” which was released on July 12 and was watched for 853 million minutes in its first five days of availability. Closely behind with 840 million minutes watched was “The Out-Laws,” the Netflix movie that took 10th place when it debuted the week before.

More to come…