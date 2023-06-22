Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘FUBAR’ Debuts at No. 1, ‘S.W.A.T.’ Rises to Second Place After CBS Uncancellation

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first-ever TV project, “FUBAR,” has debuted on the top of Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The action comedy was viewed for 1.5 billion minutes through the May 22-28 viewing window, during which it was available for four days.

“S.W.A.T.” came in second place with 1.4 billion minutes viewed across Hulu, Paramount+ and Netflix after first appearing on the chart at No. 8 the week before. That viewing window coincided with CBS’ decision to cancel the series after six seasons followed by a swift reversal. The procedural is now set to the network for a seventh and final season.

Third place went to another broadcast series: “All American,” the sports drama that wrapped its fifth season on the CW on May 15 before arriving in full on Netflix on May 23. The series was watched for 893 billion minutes in this viewing window, during which it was streamable for six days.

A CBS show took fourth place as well: “NCIS” made its usual chart appearance, this week at No. 4 with 871 million minutes watched across Netflix and Paramount+.

More to come…