Nielsen Streaming: ‘The Last Of Us’ Was Viewed for Over 200 Million Minutes In Its First Few Hours on HBO Max

Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings run on a Monday to Sunday schedule, meaning shows that premiere on Sunday nights only have their viewership counted for their first few hours of availability. But HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which premiered on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET, was viewed for 223 million minutes in that short timespan — a major accomplishment.

To put that number in context, though 233 million minutes was not enough to make the weekly Top 10, it’s more than a third of the viewership of this week’s No. 10 title: the animated children’s show “Bluey,” which was watched for 646 million minutes throughout the entire week of Jan. 9-15.

Additionally, the last time a Sunday-premiering series had such sizable viewership in its first few hours of availability was also an HBO title: “House of the Dragon,” which scored 327 million streaming minutes in its first mention by Nielsen. That “The Last of Us” was only 100 million minutes behind “House of the Dragon” in this measurement demonstrates the significance of the show’s momentum, as the latter had the benefit of being a sequel series to HBO’s wildly popular “Game of Thrones.”

