Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘You’ Returns to No. 1 Spot With Debut of Season 4 Part 2

“You” has reclaimed its position at the top of Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The Netflix series starring Penn Badgley was watched for 1.4 billion minutes throughout the March 6-12 window, during which second part of Season 4 was available for four days.

“Outer Banks,” last week’s top title, came in at No. 2 with 1.2 billion minutes watched during the first full week of availability of Season 3. At No. 3 was “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared,” Netflix’s three-episode limited documentary series about Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. It was watched for 1.2 billion in its first five days of availability.

More to come…