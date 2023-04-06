×
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘You’ Returns to No. 1 Spot With Debut of Season 4 Part 2

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 410 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Courtesy of Netflix

“You” has reclaimed its position at the top of Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The Netflix series starring Penn Badgley was watched for 1.4 billion minutes throughout the March 6-12 window, during which second part of Season 4 was available for four days.

“Outer Banks,” last week’s top title, came in at No. 2 with 1.2 billion minutes watched during the first full week of availability of Season 3. At No. 3 was “MH370: The Plane That Disappeared,” Netflix’s three-episode limited documentary series about Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. It was watched for 1.2 billion in its first five days of availability.

