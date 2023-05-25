Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Ted Lasso’ Reaches Series High Viewership With 795 Million Minutes in One Week

As it moves through its third (and rumored final) season, the popular Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” has achieved its highest weekly viewership as measured by Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. The comedy was watched for 795 million minutes from April 24 to April 30, landing in the No. 6 position overall.

It should be noted that this series high comes in comparison to previous weeks of Season 3 alone, as Apple TV+ viewership was not measured on Nielsen’s charts until this year. However, it remains a triumphant week for the streamer, which also has the Ana de Armas and Chris Evans-led film “Ghosted” on Nielsen’s movies chart for the second week in a row, this time at No. 8 with 181 million minutes watched.

Missing from this week’s streaming rankings is “Citadel,” the Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden-led series that Amazon Prime Video spent $185 million on. According to Nielsen, the series was watched for 306 million minutes, and that number will likely grow in time, as “Citadel’s” first two episodes premiered just three days before the April 30 cutoff window. Still, other franchise titles have achieved more in less time, and it’s notable that the series missed not only the overall Top 10, but the Top 10 streaming originals chart which had John Mulaney’s “Baby J” in the No. 10 position with 376 million minutes. “Citadel” certainly needs to be able to beat a one-off comedy special in its second week to provide Amazon a solid return on its investment.

