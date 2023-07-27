Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Suits’ Stays in the Lead, ‘The Witcher’ Nabs No. 2 After Season 3 Debut

“Suits” had its second week in the No. 1 position on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings thanks to its recent debut on Netflix. During the June 26-July 2 viewing window, the legal drama was watched for 3.1 billion minutes across both Netflix and Peacock, up from 2.3 billion the week before.

Second place went to “The Witcher” after Netflix released the first five episodes of Season 3. The fantasy series brought in 1.3 billion viewing minutes this window, during which the new episodes were available for four days. Season 3 was highly anticipated, as it marks Henry Cavill’s final outing as Geralt of Rivia, the lead character — in Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will play the role. “The Witcher” will likely remain on the Top 10 for weeks to come, as the final three episodes of Season 3 were released on July 27.

After taking fifth place last week, “The Bear” rose to No. 2 with just over one billion minutes watched from June 26 to July 2, an 18% improvement from the 853 million minutes it clocked the week before. This viewing window marked the first full week of availability of Season 2.

In its seventh week in a row on the Streaming Top 10, “S.W.A.T.” was watched for 891 million minutes across Hulu, Netflix and Paramount+, prompted by the ending of Season 6 and CBS’ cancellation of the series before deciding to reverse the decision and renew it for a seventh and final installation.

More to come…