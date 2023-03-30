Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The Mandalorian’ Debuts at No. 5, ‘NCIS’ Jumps to Fourth Place as Paramount+ Joins Chart

“The Mandalorian” has made its return to Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings. Through the Feb 27-March 5 viewing window, during which Season 3 premiered and was available for five days, the “Star Wars” series starring Pedro Pascal was watched for 826 million minutes.

It followed directly behind “NCIS,” which often makes the streaming chart, though usually not in such a high position. The boost came from the fact that Nielsen has now added Paramount+ to the list of streaming services it measures, and the procedural drama’s combined viewership on both Netflix and Paramount+ took it to fourth place with 826 million minutes viewed.

Another Pedro Pascal drama took third place: HBO’s “The Last of Us.” As the series premieres its episodes just hours before the end of each Nielsen window, this week’s chart includes much of Episode 7’s viewership and the first few hours of Episode 8’s viewership, as well as continued viewership of the first six episodes. It scored just over 1 billion minutes viewed from Feb. 27 to March 5.

Like last week, the first and second place positions went to “Outer Banks” (2.2 billion minutes) and “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” (1.1 billion minutes) respectively.

In sixth place was “We Have a Ghost,” which was watched for 807 million minutes during its first full week of availability. The film debuted last week at No. 4 with 930 million minutes in its first three days on Netflix.

As usual, animated kids’ series “Cocomelon” and “Bluey” appeared on the chart, taking seventh place with 765 million minutes and ninth place with 736 million minutes, respectively.

Netflix’s reality dating series “Perfect Match” came in at No. 8 with 744 million minutes watched from Feb. 27 to March 5, and rounding out the bottom of the chart was “South Park,” which was viewed for 687 million minutes on HBO Max.