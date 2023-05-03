Nielsen’s Next Move to Count Multi-Screen Viewers Has Support From Disney, Interpublic, Sony

Nielsen is pressing forward with its efforts to launch a new measurement technology that will count viewers no matter how they watch their favorite programs.

The company said Wednesday that it would debut an “alpha” version of its Nielsen One technology that examines viewing of content across multiple devices. Disney, Interpublic Group media agency Mediahub, Sony Pictures Television, TelevisaUnivision, AMC Networks, and Horizon Media will take part in the initiative. Nielsen hopes to introduce Nielsen One in 2024.

The current release, known as Nielsen One Content, “will enable users to analyze cross-screen viewing for the most comprehensive, comparable view of content performance,” Nielsen said. “It will provide an audience-based value to content to influence content development strategies, media planning, and ultimately content distribution and licensing deals.” Nielsen previously released a technology that helps do similar analysis of advertisements.

“We’re excited to work with Nielsen and partner on this important step in the journey to cross-platform content measurement,” said Jon Turner, Global Chief of Analytics, Mediahub. “We believe Nielsen One Content will be a critical tool to help us bring that kind of value to our clients.”

TelevisaUnivision believes the new technology will help deliver “accurate representation of diverse audiences,” said Roberto Ruiz, executive vice president at TelevisaUnivision.

Nielsen said the product is likely to evolve ahead of its efforts to make both the content and ads technology available to the bulk of the marketplace by the end of 2024.