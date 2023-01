Nicole Kidman Cast in Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. The move brings Kidman in front of the camera on the show, as she has been attached as an executive producer since “Lioness” was originally announced.

“Lioness” is based on a real-life CIA program. Per the official series description, it follows “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

The cast also includes Zoe Saldaña, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, described as “the CIA’s Senior Supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife that longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.”

While Kidman is primarily known for her critically-acclaimed film roles, she has become increasingly active and in-demand in the television space in recent years. Most famously, she starred in and executive produced the hit HBO drama “Big Little Lies,” for which she won both the Emmy and Golden Globe for best actress in a limited series. She has since starred in shows like “The Undoing” at HBO and “Nine Perfect Strangers” at Hulu. She also received an Emmy nod in 2012 for her role in the HBO film “Hemingway & Gellhorn.”

In film, Kidman won the Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for her work in “The Hours.” She has been nominated for Oscars for films like “Moulin Rouge,” “Rabbit Hole,” “Lion,” and “Being the Ricardos.”

She is repped by CAA, Media Talent Group, Jackoway Tyerman, and The Lede Company.

Sheridan created “Lioness” and also serves as executive producer. Variety exclusively reported in June 2022 that he was taking over as showrunner as well. Saldaña executive produces in addition to starring. Kidman executive produces Blossom Films. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat also executive produce. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce.