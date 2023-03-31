Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘The Perfect Couple’

Netflix has found the main cast for the limited series adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel “The Perfect Couple.”

Variety has learned that Nicole Kidman has officially signed on to star in the series, as has Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khattar, Jack Reynor, Sam Nivola, Mia Issac, Donna Lynne Champlin, and Isabelle Adjani.

The show originally received its six-episode order at Netflix in August 2022. The official logline states, “Amelia Sacks (Hewson) is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury (Kidman), has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.”

The rest of the castings break down as follows: Schreiber will play Tag Winbury, the Groom’s Father; Howle will play Benji Winbury, the Groom; Fanning will play Abby Winbury, the Sister-in-Law; Fahy will play Merritt Monaco, the Bride’s Best Friend; Khattar will play Shooter Dival, the Groom’s Best Friend; Reynor will play Thomas Winbury, the Groom’s Brother; Nivola will play Will Winbury, the Groom’s Brother; Isaac will play Chloe Carter; the Chief of Police’s Daughter; Champlin will play Nikki Henry, the Detective; Adjani will recur as Isabel Nallet, the Family Friend.

Production on the series will begin next week. Jenna Lamia will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Susanne Bier directing and executive producing. Kidman and Per Saari will executive produce via Blossom Films. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment also executive produce along with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group. Hilderbrand is also an executive producer on the series.