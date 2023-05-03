Nick Cannon to Guest Host ‘Beat Shazam’ Following Jamie Foxx’s Hospitalization Three Weeks Ago

Fox is moving ahead with filming new episodes of the game show “Beat Shazam” with Nick Cannon stepping in as a guest host to replace Jamie Foxx, who was hospitalized over three weeks ago after suffering a medical emergency. A new report from TMZ claims Foxx remains hospitalized and cited sources urging fans to “pray for Jamie.” The Oscar winner’s rep did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

Foxx has hosted “Beat Shazam” since its 2017 launch on the network. He’s also an executive producer on the game show. Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, serves as the game show’s DJ, but she’ll be replaced by Kelly Osbourne in new episodes. “Beat Shazam” has five seasons and 64 episodes under its belt. The game show is a staple of Fox’s summer slate.

The nature of Foxx’s medical complication has still not been disclosed by his family or his representative. Corinne Foxx announced Jamie’s hospitalization on Instagram in a post published April 12.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne Foxx wrote at the time. “Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

At the time of his hospitalization, Foxx was in Atlanta filming the Netflix action comedy “Back in Action” alongside Cameron Diaz. The project is Diaz’s highly-anticipated return to acting. “Back in Action” is being directed by “Horrible Bosses” helmer Seth Gordo. The supporting cast includes Glenn Close, “Fleabag” priest Andrew Scott and comedian Jamie Demetriou. Production on “Back in Action” continued amid Foxx’s hospitalization and has reportedly wrapped. Stunt doubles and body doubles have been used in place of Foxx on set.