‘Next Level Chef’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Fox

Fox has ordered two more seasons of Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef,” Allison Wallach, Fox Entertainment’s president of unscripted programming announced.

“Serving up two more orders of ‘Next Level Chef’ was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut,” said Wallach. “Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be bringing two more seasons of Next Level Chef to Fox,” said Ramsay. “It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar!”

Ramsay is joined by fellow mentor chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as they search nationwide for the best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars and everything in between. The chefs all face off against one another with the goal of winning the $250,000 grand prize and earning the title of Next Level Chef.

“Next Level Chef” is currently averaging a 1.0 Live + 7 Day rating among Adults 18-49 and 6.1 million multi-platform viewers. Its Season Two premiere, which aired post-Super Bowl LVII, opened to 16.9 million viewers. The news comes just ahead of the two-hour Season 2 finale, which airs tonight, May 11 at 8 PM ET/PT on Fox.

Seasons 3 and 4 will be produced by BiggerStage and Studio Ramsay on behalf of Studio Ramsay Global. Gordon Ramsay and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.