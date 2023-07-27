CNN Leads News and Doc Emmy Nomination Tally; Canceled ‘Vice News Tonight’ Dominates Among Programs

CNN leads this year’s News & Documentary Emmy nominations, with 45 overall — including seven for “Anderson Cooper 360.” Meanwhile, “Vice News Tonight,” which was canceled this spring, landed 28 nominations — helping Vice News score a total of 30, good enough for second place among outlets.
Among broadcasters, ABC and PBS were tops at 26 nominations each.
The 44th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards received more than 2300 submissions from the calendar year of 2022, and nominations were judged by a pool of over 1000 people from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary community. This year’s News & Doc Emmys will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 (news categories) and on Thursday, Sept. 28 (doc categories) at the Palladium Times Square in New York.
Here are the nominees across 62 categories:
Outstanding Live News Program
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC)
Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)
CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell (CBS)
CBS Mornings (CBS)
Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)
Outstanding Recorded News Program
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Circus (Showtime)
Nightline (ABC)
Sunday Morning (CBS)
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Yousur Al-Hlou (The New York Times)
Ellison Barber (NBC)
Zinhle Essamuah (NBC)
Ashan Singh (ABC)
Selina Wang (CNN)
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
CBS Mornings (CBS)
Uvalde
CNN Worldwide (CNN)
Russian Invasion of Ukraine
CNN Worldwide (CNN)
The War in Ukraine
NBC News Specials + NBC News Now (NBC)
Hurricane Ian
NBC News Specials (NBC)
Uvalde School Shooting
Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage
20/20 (ABC)
Putin’s War: The Battle to Save Ukraine
60 Minutes (CBS)
Platform 4
Erin Burnett OutFront (CNN)
Fleeing Ukraine
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Inside Kyiv During the Start of Russia’s Invasion
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)
Shimon Prokupecz: Unraveling Uvalde
BBC World News America (BBC World News)
Afghanistan Under the Taliban
BBC World News America (BBC World News)
War in Ukraine
Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine (CNN)
Matthew Chance: Ukraine (CNN)
Nick Paton Walsh: Ukraine’s Bitter War (CNN)
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form
60 Minutes (CBS)
Belief in the Ballot, Dominion, and Voting Rights & Wrongs
60 Minutes (CBS)
War in Ukraine
ABC News (ABC)
Uvalde 365: A Year in the Community
Nightline (ABC)
A Reckoning: The Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Putin’s War on Ukraine
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (CNN)
Nelly Cheboi – Upcycling Tech to Uplift Lives
I Stutter (The New York Times)
Meet the Woman Fighting for the Rights of Voters Who Can’t Read (ProPublica)
Nightline (ABC)
Swimming While Black
Sunday NFL Countdown (ESPN)
Phil & Franco
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Airlines are Turning to Black Women to Save Them
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form
60 Minutes (CBS)
Sharswood
In Real Life (Newsy)
The New Death
NBC News Digital (NBC)
Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary
Nightline (ABC)
Mi Niño: Chile’s Stolen Children
Op-Docs (The New York Times)
My Disability Roadmap
Vice World News (Vice)
The Teenage Mafia Academy
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form
ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis and Nightline (ABC)
Inside Kharkiv’s Battle of Resilience
Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)
10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help
How Mormon Church ‘Help Line’ Hid Child Sex Abuse (The Associated Press)
Nightline (ABC)
The Horrors in Bucha
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Inside Somalia’s Nightmare Drought
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form
60 Minutes (CBS)
Pathogen X
Frontline, ITV (PBS)
Putin’s War at Home
NBC Nightly Films (NBC)
The Reckoning: An American Genocide
Nightline (ABC)
Saving Malaika
On Assignment with Richard Engel (MSNBC)
Ukraine: The Search for Justice
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)
Investigating Uvalde
CBS Mornings (CBS)
Decades of Exposure
How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests (CNN)
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (CNN)
Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (CNN)
Russia Plunders Sudan’s Gold To Boost Putin’s War in Ukraine
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form
Frontline (PBS)
Afghanistan Undercover
Frontline, The Associated Press, SITU Research (PBS)
Crime Scene: Bucha
Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit (The New York Times)
That Killed Dozens in Bucha
Trafficked with Mariana van Zelle (National Geographic)
Fish Pirates
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Above the Law: Investigating the Louisville Metro Police Department
Outstanding Live News Special
ABC News Live (ABC)
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission | Liftoff To Space
ABC News Special Report (ABC)
Queen Elizabeth
CBS News (CBS)
CBS News: America Decides Campaign ‘22 – Midterm Elections
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later (CNN)
NBC News Specials (NBC)
Decision 2022: The Balance of Power
Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
Decision 2022: Battle for the Power
Outstanding Recorded News Special
ABC News Live (ABC)
The Struggle to Understand
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)
Together as One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage
Burning Questions: Covering Climate Now (World)
Field Report with Paola Ramos (MSNBC)
Florida 2022
Sunday Morning (CBS)
CBS Sunday Morning: A Nation Divided?
Ukraine: A Mother’s War (NBC News Now)
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
On the Ground in Ukraine: A Vice News Tonight Special Report
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
CNN Tonight (CNN)
77 Minutes in Uvalde
Fareed Zakaria GPS (CNN)
The Fall of Kabul, One Year Later
State of the Union with Jake Tapper (CNN)
Russia’s War
This Week with George Stephanopoulos (ABC)
On the Brink of War
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Inside Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion
All In with Chris Hayes (MSNBC)
From Kanye to Trump
State of the Union (CNN)
Jake Tapper on Trump’s dinner with antisemite
I’m a Pro-Life Pastor, but I Support a Woman’s Right to Choose (The New York Times)
The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them (The New York Times)
We Know the Real Cause of the Crisis in Our Hospitals. It’s Greed (The New York Times)
Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form
Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)
Anderson Cooper and Olena Gnes – Mother of Three Living in a Bomb Shelter in Kviv
Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)
Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza
Erin Burnett OutFront (CNN)
Erin Burnett & Serhiy Perebyinis
The Lead with Jake Tapper (CNN)
Worldwide Exclusive: President Zelensky’s First Interview as War Leader
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (CNN)
Blitzer & Adel Al-Jubeir
This Week with George Stephanopoulos (ABC)
Defying Putin on The Air
Today (NBC)
College Football Star’s Brave Decision
Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form
Amanpour (CNN)
Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour
Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)
Speaker Nancy Pelosi Describes Her Experience Following Husband’s Attack That Was Intended for Her
The New York Times DealBook Summit (The New York Times)
Sam Bankman-Fried with Andrew Ross Sorkin
State of the Union with Jake Tapper (CNN)
Jake Tapper interview Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Today (NBC)
Savannah Guthrie Interviews Bill Barr
Outstanding Edited Interview
60 Minutes (CBS)
President Zelenskyy
CNN Special Report (CNN)
Finally Home: The Trevor Reed Interview
Dateline NBC (NBC)
Bill Barr: In the Eye of the Storm
Nightline (ABC)
Lia Thomas
World News Tonight with David Muir and 20/20 (ABC)
Breaking with the President: The Mike Pence Interview
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage
In Real Life (Newsy)
Plastic Time Bomb
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
Amazon Mafia
World’s Untold Stories (CNN)
The Brain Collectors
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Where Protecting the Environment Gets You Killed
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
‘They’re Watching Us’: Inside the Company Surveilling Millions of Students
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)
A Toxic Feed: Social Media and Teen Mental Health
This Is What a Post-Roe Abortion Looks Like (The New York Times)
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Beyond Fentanyl
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Cuba’s Healthcare Crisis
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Post-Roe America
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
20/20 (ABC)
Cinderella: The Reunion
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)
PRIDE: To Be Seen
CNN FlashDocs (CNN)
Taking on Taylor Swift
Nightline (ABC)
What America Owes: The Stolen Generation
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
The Dark Side of Manga
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
Africa+ (Bloomberg)
Black Snow: Nigeria’s Oil Catastrophe
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
Stolen Cars
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
(VICE) News Investigates: Mafia Land
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Undercover in Guyana
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
Dateline NBC (NBC)
Dark Waters
Dateline NBC (NBC)
What Happened to Anton Black?
Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)
X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
White Supremacy
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan
Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
11 Minutes (Paramount+)
Endangered (HBO Max)
POV (PBS)
Let the Little Light Shine
POV (PBS)
Wuhan Wuhan
Retrograde (National Geographic)
The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (Netflix)
Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary
A Radical Life (Discovery+)
In Her Hands (Netflix)
Independent Lens (PBS)
Apart
POV (PBS)
Not Going Quietly
Watergate: High Crimes In The White House (CBS)
Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
America ReFramed (World)
Sapelo
Civil (Netflix)
The Janes (HBO Max)
MSNBC Films (MSNBC)
Model America
POV (PBS)
Accepted
Outstanding Investigative Documentary
Escape From Kabul (HBO Max)
FIFA Uncovered (Netflix)
Flight/Risk (Amazon Prime)
I Am Vanessa Guillen (Netflix)
POV (PBS)
Delikado
Outstanding Historical Documentary
CNN Original Series (CNN)
Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal
Frontline, Retro Report (PBS)
American Reckoning
Hostages (HBO Max)
Meltdown: Three Mile Island (Netflix)
Waterman – Duke: Ambassador of Aloha (PBS)
Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary
CNN Films (CNN)
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Great Performances (PBS)
The Conductor
Is That Black Enough For You?!? (Netflix)
Let Me Be Me (VOD)
MTV Documentary Films (Paramount+)
Art & Krimes by Krimes
Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror (Shudder)
Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
Earthstorm (Netflix)
Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)
How To Survive A Pandemic (HBO Max)
Nova (PBS)
Augmented
Nova (PBS)
Ultimate Space Telescope
Outstanding Nature Documentary
America the Beautiful (Disney+)
Animal (Netflix)
The Green Planet (PBS)
Kangaroo Valley (Netflix)
Super/Natural (National Geographic)
Wildcat (Amazon Prime)
Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
Eat The Rich: The GameStop (Netflix)
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire (HBO Max)
Independent Lens (PBS)
TikTok, Boom.
POV (PBS)
The Last Out
Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons (Hulu)
Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Hulu)
Hold Your Fire (AMC+)
MTV Documentary Films (Paramount+)
The Fire That Took Her
Supreme Team (Showtime)
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz Del Mundo (HBO Max)
Outstanding Short Documentary
The Flagmakers (National Geographic)
Guardian Documentaries (The Guardian)
Beirut Dreams in Color
MSNBC Films (MSNBC)
The Sentence of Michael Thompson
MTV Documentary Films (Paramount+)
As Far As They Can Run
Op-Docs (The New York Times)
MINK!
Best Documentary
CNN Films (CNN)
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
Escape From Kabul (HBO Max)
Frontline, The Associated Press (PBS)
Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes
Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)
The Janes (HBO Max)
Outstanding News Program in Spanish
Al Punto (Univision)
Despierta America (Univision)
Noticias Telemundo en la Noche (Telemundo)
Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
Noticiero Univision (Univision)
Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
Ilia Calderon (Univision)
Maria Antonieta Collins (Univision)
Jorge Ramos (Univision)
Pedro Ultreras (Univision)
Julio Vaqueiro (Telemundo)
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
Aquí y Ahora (Univision)
Devastación de Ian
Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón (CNN en Español)
La Guerra de Rusia en Ucrania
Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
Ira de Putin
Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
Uvalde
Noticiero Univision (Univision)
Guerra en Ucrania
Noticiero Univision (Univision)
Masacre en Uvalde
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish
Aquí y Ahora (Univision)
Persecución Mortal
Aquí y Ahora (Univision)
Se Busca Trabajo
Caro Quintero: Narco de Narcos (VIX)
Conclusiones con Fernando del Rincón (CNN en Español)
Protected Witness
Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
Unidad Investigativa: Venezolanos
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
Aqui y Ahora/Univision Investiga (Univision)
Ley de la selva
Fentanilo: futura para el narco, muerte para la humanidad (Vix)
Ritos De Pasaje (Vice)
Sicarios
A Sense Of Community (Al Jazeera International USA)
Iztapalapa
Univision Noticias (Univision)
Unidos en Iowa: Latinos luchan por apoyos económicos en tiempos de pandemia
Outstanding Interactive Media
CNN Digital (CNN)
How Iran’s Security Forces Use Rape to Quell Protests
The DJ and the War Crimes (Rolling Stone)
Extreme Heat Will Change Us (The New York Times)
How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ (The New York Times)
‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray (The New York Times)
Outstanding Writing: News
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Lost Souls of Bucha
60 Minutes (CBS)
Pathogen X
60 Minutes (CBS)
Platform 4
Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
Cocaine Queens
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
Fish Pirates
Outstanding Research: News
CNN Newsroom (CNN)
The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
Frontline (PBS)
Afghanistan Undercover
Frontline, The Associated Press, SITU Research (PBS)
Crime Scene: Bucha
The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer (CNN)
Horror at Kabul’s Abbey Gate
The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them (The New York Times)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
White Supremacy
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Undercover in Guyana
Outstanding Direction: News
ABC News (ABC)
Election Night 2022
ABC News Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)
Pride: To Be Seen
CBS Saturday Morning (CBS)
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later (CNN)
Soul of a Nation Presents (ABC)
X / o n e r a t e d – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
Outstanding Video Journalism
60 Minutes (CBS)
Return to Gorongosa
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Battle for Bakhmut
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Inside an Armed Bank Raid in Lebanon
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Mafia Land
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains
Outstanding Editing: News
Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit (The New York Times)
That Killed Dozens in Bucha
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
Cocaine Queens
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
White Supremacy
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Battle for the South of Ukraine
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Beyond Fentanyl
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News
AMHQ (The Weather Channel)
Resilience and Adaptation 40 Years into the Future
As Equals (CNN)
The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained
CNN Digital (CNN)
From HRH to Consort, CNN Explains how British Royal Titles Work
A Fact-Checked Debate About Legal Weed (Vox)
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Mafia Land
Vice News Tonight (Vice)
Queer Kabul
Winter Sports Week (Vox)
Outstanding Writing: Documentary
Frontline (PBS)
Lies, Politics and Democracy
Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)
Hostages (HBO Max)
Nothing Compares (Showtime)
POV (PBS)
Not Going Quietly
Outstanding Research: Documentary
37 Words (ESPN)
Frontline, The Associated Press (PBS)
Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes
Hostages (HBO Max)
The Janes (HBO Max)
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (Peacock)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)
Outstanding Direction: Documentary
In Her Hands (Netflix)
The Janes (HBO Max)
Master of Light (HBO Max)
Nothing Compares (Showtime)
Retrograde (National Geographic)
Wildcat (Amazon Prime)
Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
Master of Light (HBO Max)
Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker)
Op-Docs (The New York Times)
Long Line of Ladies
Retrograde (National Geographic)
Super/Natural (National Geographic)
Outstanding Editing: Documentary
CNN Films (CNN)
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
In Her Hands (Netflix)
Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power (Peacock)
Master of Light (HBO Max)
Retrograde (National Geographic)
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: Documentary
Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)
How to Change Your Mind (Netflix)
Lincoln’s Dilemma (Apple TV+)
The Principles of Pleasure (Netflix)
A Trip to Infinity (Netflix)
Outstanding Music Composition
Body Parts (Starz)
CNN Films (CNN)
Julia
Exposing Muybridge (VOD)
Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)
Wildcat (Amazon Prime)
Outstanding Sound
A Trip to Infinity (Netflix)
Good Night Oppy (Amazon Prime)
Great Performances (PBS)
Now Hear This
Nuisance Bear (The New Yorker)
Our Universe (Netflix)
Retrograde (National Geographic)
Super/Natural (National Geographic)
Outstanding Lighting Direction and Scenic Design
ABC News Studios (Hulu)
Wild Crime: Murder in Yosemite
CNN Original Series (CNN)
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Homicide Hunter: Never Give Up (Investigation Discovery)
Inside the Mind of a Con Artist (Curiosity Stream)
The Pez Outlaw (VOD)
Technical Excellence: News
Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later (CNN)
NBC News Election Coverage (NBC)
Decision 2022 Midterm Elections
NBC News Election Coverage (NBC)
New Media Element Builder (CNN)
Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)
Decision 2022: Battle for the Power
Outstanding Promotional Announcement
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Hulu)
Captive Audience “Shocking” Trailer
Nova (PBS)
Augmented
Retrograde (National Geographic)
Shark Week (Discovery Channel)
“Seal Cam” / Shark Week 2022
Super/Natural (National Geographic)
Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News
Arabi Tornado (WDSU- TV, New Orleans)
The Caldor Fire: The Race to Save Tahoe (KXTV ABC10, Sacramento)
Hurricane Ida (WDSU-TV, New Orleans)
NBC 10 Philadelphia (WCAU-TV, Philadelphia)
Breaking News Coverage of Severe Weather
Tragedy At Robb Elementary (KENS-TV, San Antonio)
Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report
ABC 15 News at 10 (KNXV-TV, Phoenix)
Adopted, Abused, and Abandoned: Uncovering a Years-Long Failure to Protect Children
Eyewitness News at 10 (WWL-TV, New Orleans)
The Man Behind the Warehouse
KING 5 News (KING-TV, Seattle)
COVID Exemptions for a Price
KXTV ABC10 (KXTV, Sacramento)
Fire – Power – Money: How Governor Gavin Newsom Protected PG&E
The Reveal (WXIA 11Alive, Atlanta)
Terminal
