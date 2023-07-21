New ‘Rick and Morty’ Voice Actors Replacing Justin Roiland Will Be ‘Sound Alikes,’ Says Executive Producer

Years ago, “Rick and Morty” co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon could fill every seat at their San Diego Comic-Con panels with eager fans hungry for any tiny detail about the animated series with a cult-like following. While this year’s panel in the Hilton Bayfront’s Indigo Ballroom was once again packed, there was an air of uncertainty regarding the series’ future as the panelists were hesitant to give many (if any) details on what’s next for their space odyssey.

In January of 2023, Adult Swim terminated their relationship with Roiland, who also voiced the titular characters, after he was charged with domestic violence. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” the network said in a statement. Hulu also dropped him from “Solar Opposites,” which he co-created, and “Koala Man.” The charges against Roiland were dismissed in March.

At the time, Roiland released a lengthy statement online saying he was “thankful” for the charges being dropped, but added, “I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.” He also implied that he was ready to return to work, writing, “Now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

In June, Hulu revealed that Dan Stevens would take over Roiland’s lead voice role as Korvo in “Solar Opposites.” A trailer for Season 4 pokes fun at the recasting, including a quip that Korvo was hit with a “voice fixing ray.” As for “Rick and Morty,” the recasting is still in progress.

“We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast, but I do want to say it’s gonna be great,” Executive Producer Steven Levy said. “I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on season 7. Truly, that’s the thing I don’t want to be overshadowed. The show is as good as it’s ever been.”

Shortly after the discussion about what to expect from Season 7, a new cold open with rough animation sketches was screened for the crowd — with no Rick or Morty.

When the floor was opened up for audience questions, one fan asked if the new actors would mimic the original sound of the characters, or change the voices entirely.

“It’s sound-alikes,” Levy said. “The characters are the same characters. No change.” That answer was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

As for when fans can expect the seventh season to debut, Levy once again played coy: “Pretty dang soon.”