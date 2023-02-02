‘Never Let Me Go’ Series Not Moving Forward at FX (EXCLUSIVE)

FX is no longer moving forward with its series adaptation of “Never Let Me Go,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The show was originally picked up to series by FX back in October and was meant to air exclusively on Hulu. It had originally been reported as being in development at FX in May 2022. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, production had not yet begun before the decision to scrap the series was made.

The drama series was inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s 2005 science fiction novel of the same name, which was previously adapted into a film in 2010. The film was written by Alex Garland, directed by Mark Romanek, and produced by Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich.

Per the logline for the series, it followed “Thora (Viola Prettejohn), a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society. As she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human.”

The cast of the series was also to include Tracey Ullman, Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Gary Beadle, Kwami Odoom, Susan Brown, Keira Chanse, and Edward Holcroft.

The series was to be produced by DNA Productions with FX Productions and Searchlight Television. Melissa Iqbal wrote the pilot and would have served as showrunner. She was also an executive producer alongside pilot director Marc Munden, Garland, Macdonald, Reich and Maria Fleischer of DNA Productions, and Ishiguro.

This is the latest in a growing list of shows that have had either series orders or renewals reversed in the past few years, with HBO Max, Starz, AMC, and others all having done so in the recent past. Speaking at the TCA winter press tour in January, FX head John Landgraf had said the network did not have “any specific plans” to make similar moves but they “wouldn’t rule anything out.”