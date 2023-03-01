Netflix Orders Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ Starring Robert De Niro, Lesli Linka Glatter to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has ordered the limited series “Zero Day” starring Robert De Niro in his first regular television role, Variety has learned exclusively.

In addition, Lesli Linka Glatter has boarded the show and will direct and executive produce all six episodes. Variety previously reported that the series was in development at Netflix in November. It hails from writers and executive producers Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim.

Per the official logline, “Zero Day” “asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

Newman and Oppenheim created the series along with Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt, with Newman and Oppenheim serving as writers and executive producers. Newman executive produces via Grand Electric Productions. Schmidt also executive produces, with De Niro executive producing in addition to starring. Along with Glatter, Jonathan Glickman also executive produces. Newman and his Grand Electric production company are currently under an overall deal at Netflix.

“I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro,” Newman said. “To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

Noah Oppenheim credited Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Michael S. Schmidt and “the stories that kept him up at night” for early inspiration, adding, “To see this ripped-from-reality thriller come to life, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, is more than we could have hoped.”

De Niro is one of the best known film stars of all time, having won the Academy Award for best actor and best supporting actor for “Raging Bull” and “The Godfather Part II” respectively. He has been nominated for seven acting Academy Awards in total, while he also shared in the best picture nomination for “The Irishman,” which he produced and in which he also played the lead role. He has received multiple Emmy nominations in his career as well, including one for best actor in a TV movie or limited series for the HBO film “Wizard of Lies,” in which he played Bernie Madoff.

“’Zero Day’ is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat,” said Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix in the US and Canada. “What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter and Michael S. Schmidt.”

Glatter is an eight-time Emmy nominee, which includes multiple nominations for directing the hit Showtime series “Homeland” as well as one for her work on “Mad Men.” She has also helmed episodes of shows like “Twin Peaks,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Wife,” “True Blood,” “The Walking Dead,” and many more. She is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Lichter Grossman.

(Pictured, from left to right: Robert De Niro, Lesli Linka Glatter, Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim)