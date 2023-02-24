Netflix Announces ‘Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer‘ Comedy Special

Netflix has announced Wanda Sykes’ upcoming hour-long standup special, “I’m An Entertainer” will arrive on the streaming service on May 23. The episode will premiere globally.

Set at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia, the comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. According to the streamer, the comedian tackles a host of topics from the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate. Known for her social commentary, Sykes delivers “her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love,” reads the official description. The special was filmed in early February 2023.

The forthcoming special serves as a followup to the comedian’s 2019 Netflix comedy special, “Not Normal,” which was nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards. In the previous special, Sykes took on politics, reality TV, racism and the secret she’d take to the grave in her hilarious, no-holds-barred stand-up special.

Page Hurwitz and Sykes serve as executive producers under their banner, Push It Productions. The special is directed by Linda Mendoza.

Push It Productions has produced a number of Netflix’s award-winning comedy including “Michelle Buteau: Welcome Buteaupia,” “Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty,” “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah,” “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready,” “The Upshaws,” and “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” special, featuring an assorted group of LGBTQ+ comics and recorded at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in 2022.

Aside from her recent specials, Sykes’ other recent credits include “The Upshaws,” HBO Max’s “Velma,” and Netflix’s “Q-Force.”