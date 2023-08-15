Netflix Top 10: ‘Painkiller’ Debuts Atop English TV List With 7.2 Million Views as Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’ Leads Films

Netflix’s latest limited series starring Matthew Broderick and “Orange is the New Black” alum Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller” opened atop the top 10’s English TV list with 7.2 million total views. Thus, ending “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2’s second run in first place following the release of part 2. The procedural drama moved to No. 2 with 5.2 million total views as Season 1 came in at No. 8, earning 2.2 million views during the Aug. 7-13 viewing window.

Gal Gadot’s “Heart of Stone” led the Netflix Top 10 as the action-thriller opened to 33.1 million views. Elsewhere on the film chart is “Untold: Johnny Football,” which landed in third with 7.7 million and “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie” (5.6 million views) and “Happiness for Beginners” (5 million views), maintaining their three-week runs on the list.

More to come…