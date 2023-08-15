×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Reinventing Anna Delvey: How House Arrest, Being Hated and Yearning for Freedom Is Changing the Scammer

Netflix Top 10: ‘Painkiller’ Debuts Atop English TV List With 7.2 Million Views as Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’ Leads Films

Painkiller. (L to R) Tyler Ritter as John Brownlee, Uzo Aduba as Edie in episode 105 of Painkiller. Cr. Keri Anderson/Netflix © 2023
Keri Anderson/NETFLIX

Netflix’s latest limited series starring Matthew Broderick and “Orange is the New Black” alum Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller” opened atop the top 10’s English TV list with 7.2 million total views. Thus, ending “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2’s second run in first place following the release of part 2. The procedural drama moved to No. 2 with 5.2 million total views as Season 1 came in at No. 8, earning 2.2 million views during the Aug. 7-13 viewing window.

Gal Gadot’s “Heart of Stone” led the Netflix Top 10 as the action-thriller opened to 33.1 million views. Elsewhere on the film chart is “Untold: Johnny Football,” which landed in third with 7.7 million and “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie” (5.6 million views) and “Happiness for Beginners” (5 million views), maintaining their three-week runs on the list.

More to come…

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad