Netflix Top 10: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Final Season Jumps to First Place, ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Debuts at No. 2

In its first full week of availability, the fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever” has jumped to the No. 1 position on Netflix’s weekly viewership charts for June 12-18.

As of Tuesday, Netflix has begun ranking viewership by estimated number of viewers rather than hours viewed. The streamer calculates this by dividing the number of hours a project was viewed by its runtime. This puts “Never Have I Ever” Season 4 at 11.5 million views for the week.

Though the series’ position on the chart improved, views were actually down compared to last week, when it took second place with 15.5 million views in its first four days of availability.

The return of “Never Have I Ever” did also boost its previous seasons to the chart, with Season 1 grabbing the No. 8 position with 2.6 million views and Season 2 rounding out the bottom of the chart 2.3 million.

The most viewed Netflix title of the week, however, was on the English-language movies list: “Extraction 2” was viewed by an estimated 42.8 million people in its first three days of availability, and also pulled “Extraction” back up to the No. 2 position on the movies chart with 9.6 million views.

Second place on the English TV list went to Season 6 of “Black Mirror.” The science fiction series returned to Netflix after four years on June 15, racking up 11.3 million views in its first four days of availability.

After debuting in the No. 4 position last week, the Arnold Schwarzenegger docuseries “Arnold” appeared at No. 3 with 5.2 million views, surpassing Schwarzenegger’s action comedy series “FUBAR,” which had its fourth week on the chart during this viewing window, landing at No. 5 with 3.4 million views. Sitting in between “Arnold” and “FUBAR” was Part II of the British nature docuseries “Our Planet,” which scored 3.5 million views in its first five days of availability.

At No. 6 was “Tex Mex Motors,” which follows professionals as they transport cars from Mexico to El Paso, Texas and restore them. The docuseries racked up 2.8 million views.

“Manifest” Season 4 landed in seventh place after returning to the chart during the June 5-11 window, which was the first full week of availability of the last 10 episodes of the series. In their second full week of availability, they got 2.8 million views.

The No. 9 position went to Amy Schumer’s new comedy special “Emergency Contact,” which brought in 2.4 million views in its first six days of availability.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of June 12-18 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.

More to come…