Thai Food and Feuds on the Menu as Netflix Serves up ‘Hunger’ Drama Series – First Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has revealed the first images from “Hunger,” an upcoming Thai drama series in which a woman in her twenties chases her dreams in the unsavory world of fine dining.



The show stars Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, locally known as ‘Aokbap’ and internationally recognized as the star of “Bad Genius,” in the lead role. She plays alongside Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya (“Diary of Tootsies”) as the sous-chef who gives her a break and Nopachai ‘Peter’ Jayanama (“Headshot,” “The Secret Weapon”) as her ingenious and intolerant rival.



Directed by Sitisiri Mongkolsiri (“Sang Krasue,” “Girl From Nowhere”) and produced by Kongdej Jaturanrasame and Soros Sukhum (“Memoria”) through Song Sound Productions, the show is expected to be uploaded in April.



“Hunger” is part of a wider menu of Thai-language and series content set out by Netflix late last year. Other Thai shows in the pipeline included writer-director Prueksa Amaruji’s dark comedy film “Lost Lotteries”; veteran director Wisit Sasanatieng (“Tears of the Black Tiger”) directing dark comedy “The Murderer”; director Nonzee Nimibutr (“Jan Dara”) delivering “Mon Rak Nak Pak,” a drama about the good old days of Thai cinema; and “Shutter” director Parkpoom Wongpoom directing and jointly producing series “Delete,” a dark love triangle thriller.



“Delete” also stars Aokbap who was previously named as a former Talent to Watch by Variety and the International Film Festival & Awards Macao.



Thai content, especially comedy and horror, has a track record of doing well overseas. The supernatural thriller “The Whole Truth” spent five weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 list for non-English films and made the top 10 list in 35 countries.

The streamer’s highest-profile Thai original to date remains “Thai Cave Rescue,” a six-part look at the famous underground rescue events of summer 2018 and their impact on a wider group of people. The show was produced for the streamer by SK Global.