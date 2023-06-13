Netflix to Launch Pop-Up Restaurant in Los Angeles Featuring Curtis Stone, Rodney Scott and More Star Chefs

Netflix is creating a pop-up restaurant on June 30 in Los Angeles featuring dishes by some of the streamer’s most popular chef and drink masters.

The dining experience will spotlight chefs from Netflix’s beloved culinary shows including “Chef’s Table,” “Is It Cake?” and “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.” For the first time, attendees will be able to get a taste of their favorite Netflix series.

Netflix Bites will be staged at Short Stories Hotel at 115 S Fairfax Ave.

Acclaimed chefs attending Netflix Bites include Curtis Stone (“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend”), Dominique Crenn (“Chef’s Table,” “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend”), Rodney Scott (“Chef’s Table: BBQ”), Ming Tsai (“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend”), Ann Kim (“Chef’s Table: Pizza”), Nadiya Hussain (“Nadiya Bakes”), Jacques Torres (“Nailed It!”) and Andrew Zimmern (“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.”)

“Bringing my love of food to people across the world is one of the biggest thrills of my life, but this screen-to-table experience of giving fans a taste of what happens on camera is just awesome,” Stone said in a statement.

Additionally, mixologists Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin from “Drink Masters” will be creating custom cocktails for the drink menu.

“Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows,” said Josh Simon, VP of consumer products. “From episode to entrée, with Netflix Bites we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.”

Netflix Bites builds on Neftlix’s previous slate of live experiences including “The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” “Stranger Things: The Experience” and “Money Heist: The Experience.”

Reservations can be made at netflix.shop/pages/bites-home.