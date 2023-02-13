Netflix Removing ‘Arrested Development,’ Including Streamer’s Original Seasons

All episodes of “Arrested Development” are set to be removed from Netflix on March 15 — including Seasons 4 and 5, which Netflix produced itself.

After initially running on Fox for three seasons, “Arrested Development” was canceled in 2006. In 2012, when Netflix was still relatively new to producing its own projects, the streamer elected to revive the series. Co-produced with 20th Television and Imagine Entertainment, Season 4 premiered in 2013 and the fifth and final seasons premiered in two installments between 2018 and 2019.

More to come…