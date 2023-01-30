Netflix ‘One Piece’ Live-Action Series to Premiere in 2023

Netflix’s live-action adaption of “One Piece,” one of the most popular manga series ever, is coming to the streamer in 2023.

The company also released a first-look character teaser art of Monkey D. Luffy (see below). Netflix hasn’t yet set a premiere date for “One Piece,” which it originally ordered as a 10-episode series in January 2020.

The live-action “One Piece” is based on the manga series created by Eiichiro Oda, who also serves as executive producer. As previously announced, the Netflix series stars Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. “One Piece” centers on Luffy, a young man who embarks on a journey to become king of the pirates — and to find the celebrated “One Piece” treasure.

Other previously announced cast includes McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Vincent Regan, Jeff Ward, Craig Fairbrass, Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Chioma Umeala and Steven Ward. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date, according to Netflix.

In partnership with Shueisha, “One Piece” is produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Steve Maeda are writers, executive producers and showrunners. Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also executive produce.

In addition to the manga, which debuted in 1997, Toei Animation has produced 20 seasons of the “One Piece” anime series comprising more than 1,000 episodes. There also have been 15 animated films based on “One Piece” released to date.