Netflix to Launch ‘Nailed It’ Spinoff This Summer, Sets Premiere Date for ‘Is It Cake, Too?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix announced the return of “Is it Cake?” and the addition of its latest “Nailed It!” spinoff, “The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge,” with both to premiere on the platform this summer.

“Is It Cake, Too?” will premiere on June 30. It will keep deceiving celebrity judges as some of the world’s most talented bakers compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects. As they compete with cash on the line, judges and audiences will ask, “Is it real?” or… “Is it cake?”

The eight-episode game show is hosted by Mikey Day and executive produced by Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Andrew Wallace and Cat Sullivan.

“The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge” has yet to announce its premiere date, but it is set to drop this summer.

The latest “Nailed It” installment gives a group of inexperienced, yet motivated bakers the opportunity of a lifetime. Host Nicole Byer and judge Jacques Torres provide the 10 bakers with every tool and resource they need to become professional bakers. With help and coaching from world-renowned pastry chefs, they will compete against one another. Whoever makes it to the finish line as the best baker will be awarded a cash prize.

The 10-episode game show joins the “Nailed It!” universe, executive produced by Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Gaylen Gawlowski, Claire Kosloff and Hillary Olsen.

The first five seasons of “Nailed It!” and the first season of “Is It Cake?” are currently available to stream on Netflix.