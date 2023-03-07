Netflix Orders ‘Mole Agent’ Series Adaptation Starring Ted Danson From Mike Schur

Ted Danson and Mike Schur are officially reuniting for a series adaptation of the documentary “The Mole Agent” at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The streaming giant has ordered eight episodes of the untitled project after it was originally reported that it was being taken out to market in early February. Per the official logline, Danson will star as Charles, “a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.”

“The Mole Agent” was directed by Chilean filmmaker Maite Alberdi. It originally debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and went on to receive an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature.

Schur is the writer of the Netflix series and also serves as executive producer along with Morgan Sackett via Fremulon. David Miner of 3 Arts Entertainment, Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez of Micromundo Producciones, and Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements of Motto Pictures also executive produce. Universal Television, where Schur is under a rich overall deal, is the studio.

The series will reunite Danson and Schur, who previously collaborated on the critically-acclaimed NBC comedy “The Good Place.” That show ran for four seasons and earned Danson three consecutive Emmy nominations for best actor in a comedy series.

Danson is best known for his starring role in the NBC multi-cam “Cheers,” on which he starred for 11 seasons. In addition to “The Good Place,” Danson’s other recent credits include shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Fargo,” “Damages,” “Mr. Mayor,” and “CSI.”

He is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

In addition to creating “The Good Place,” Schur also co-created the popular comedies “Parks and Recreation,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and “Rutherford Falls.” He also spent multiple years working on “The Office” as well as “Saturday Night Live” early in his career. In addition, he is an executive producer on the award-winning HBO Max comedy series “Hacks.”

He is repped by 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson.