Netflix Launches ‘Maestro in Blue,’ Its First Pick-Up of a TV Series From Greece

Continuing its global territorial expansion, Netflix picked up and is now streaming Greek TV series “Maestro in Blue,” its first-ever exclusive worldwide distribution deal for a Greek scripted series.

Created for Greek broadcaster Mega TV by multihyphenate Christoforos Papakaliatis, “Maestro” was launched on the platform internationally on March 17 and this week hit the global top 10 of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

“Maestro” debuted on Greek linear TV last October. Season 1, consisting of nine episodes, premiered on Netflix in Greece and Cyprus in December before expanding to audiences around the world.

On Monday, Netflix hosted a screening of the series that was attended by California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, the Consul General of Greece in Los Angeles Ioannis Stamatekos, and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos (pictured above, left to right).

Papakaliatis writes, directs and stars in “Maestro,” a drama of passion and deception that follows a musician named Orestis, played by Papakaliatis, who travels to the scenic Greek island of Paxos during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to set up a music festival from scratch.

“Maestro” filmed mostly on Paxos. The project was supported by the cash rebate program of the Greek National Centre of Audiovisual Media and Communication (ΕΚΟΜΕ).

The series is produced by Mega TV and created by Papakaliatis, who also plays the lead. Other cast includes Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni, Fanis Mouratidis, Marisa Triantafyllidou, Giannis Tsortekis, Antinoos Albanis, Stefania Goulioti, Klelia Andriolatou, Orestis Halkias and Giorgos Benos.