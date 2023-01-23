Jim Jefferies’ New Stand-Up Special to Premiere Next Month on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Jim Jefferies is back on Netflix next month with his fifth stand-up special for the streamer, “High N’ Dry.” The special premieres globally on Netflix on February 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The stand-up follows previous specials “Jim Jefferies: Bare” (2014), “Jim Jefferies: Freedumb” (2016), “Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now” (2018) and “Jim Jefferies: Intolerant” (2020). Scott Zabielski directed the new special.

“High N’ Dry” is actually Jefferies’ tenth TV standup special all together, which goes back to “Contraband” in 2008. According to the logline, “In the special, newly married and loving life with his wife and kids, Jefferies sounds off on the laziness of koala bears, the injustices of male pattern baldness and the reason why he’ll never drink again.”

Jefferies, Tim Sarkes, Alex Murray, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson are executive producers of “High N’ Dry.”

Jefferies is currently on the road for his 2023 “Give’em What They Want Tour.” Jefferies is also the host of the podcast “I Don’t Know About That with Jim Jefferies.”

Jefferies was named stand-up comedian of the year at the Just for Laughs festival in 2019. His credits include the FX series “Legit,” which he wrote, executive produced and starred in, as well as Comedy Central’s “The Jim Jefferies Show,” which ran for three seasons from 2017 to 2019. Jefferies also starred in the Australian film “Me and My Mates vs the Zombie Apocalypse.” He was also seen in “History of Swear Words” in 2021, as well as in episodes of “The Librarians” and “Bad Judge.”