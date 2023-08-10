Netflix Adds to Slate of Japanese Unscripted TV Shows

Netflix is further expanding its slate of unscripted TV content from Japan, its most lucrative market in East Asia. The new shows cover the reality, variety and dating genres.



“We’re excited to move into a new phase of our content strategy, ramping up our investments in unscripted and bringing new concepts to the screen. We want to elevate the unscripted category with great production values and storytelling from Japan’s most innovative creative voices,” said Netflix Japan content manager Dai Ota on Thursday at a company showcase in Seoul, Korea. Some 15 unscripted titles are current in preparation.



The previously-announced dating show “Is She the Wolf” will be aired outside Japan from Sept. 3. Developed with broadcaster Abema and adapted from the original show “Who Is the Wolf,” which previously ran for 13 seasons, the show follows five men and five women on a quest for love through dates and a group project. However, some female participants are “lying wolves” who cannot fall in love.



Another dating show, “Love Village” is now confirmed for a second season. When launched, it broke new ground by featuring ordinary people aged 35 to 60 searching for love, the first time a Japanese reality show focused on this demographic. The second season will flesh out the creative concept with new contestants and returning fan-favorite emcees Tamura Atsushi and Becky.



In “Love Like a K-Drama” the company is preparing a hybrid where Korean drama romance is combined with an acting competition. Four Japanese actresses and four Korean actors are paired up to try and land lead roles in six Korean dramas, along with commentary from studio emcees. With production overseen by Abema and production handled by TV Man Union, the show will launch on Nov. 28.



In the comedy genre, “Last One Standing” will is also renewed for a second season. The first season last year saw Japanese comedians competing to improvise funny stories in their own words, while they play roles in a serious drama series. The second season involves a new group of comedians under the returning direction of creator-producer Sakuma Nobuyuki and premiere on Oct. 10.



Sakuma is also producer of “Lighthouse,” which features musician-actor Hoshino Gen and comedian Wakabayashi Masayasu, from the comedy duo Audrey, come together once a month to have a frank conversation about the things that worry them. The show, which debuts on Aug. 22, is produced through D:Complex and produced with Usui Yoko and Arita Takeshi.