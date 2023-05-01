Netflix Orders Gay Marine Dramedy Inspired by Greg Cope White Memoir, Norman Lear to Produce

Netflix has ordered a dramedy series inspired by the memoir “The Pink Marine” written by Greg Cope White, Variety has learned.

Currently titled “The Corps,” Netflix has given the show a 10 episode order. The official logline states, “Set in 1990, ‘The Corps’ is about Cameron, a bullied, gay high school student who joins the Marine Corps with his straight best friend, Ray — a dangerous move when being gay in the military meant jail time or worse. As these two friends plunge into Marine Corps boot camp, where the landmines are both literal and metaphorical, they join a platoon of young men on a harrowing journey of transformation.”

Miles Heizer will star as Cameron Cope. The character is described as “a charming underdog — a gay, bullied teenager living in a chaotic home with his narcissistic mom — he impulsively joins the Marines with his straight best friend in hopes that he’ll finally be made into a ‘real man.'”

The role brings Heizer back to Netflix, as he previously starred in the streamer’s hit series “13 Reasons Why.” He is also known for his roles in films like “Love, Simon” and in the NBC drama “Parenthood.”

Vera Farmiga (“Bates Motel,” “When They See Us”) stars as Barbara Cope. Barbara Cope is said to be “a chameleon — always on the run from the consequences of her actions — but she becomes unmoored when her son Cameron leaves her for the Marine Corps.”

Max Parker (“Vampire Academy,” “Blood, Sex & Royalty”) plays Sgt. Sullivan. Sgt. Sullivan is “the consummate elite Recon Marine, has been decorated for valor on numerous top-secret missions, but struggles to keep his own secret hidden. Haunted by his past, Sullivan sees himself in Cameron and tries to prepare him for the same personal war he’ll face beyond boot camp.”

Liam Oh (“The Notebook” for Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, “Next To Normal” for Writers Theatre) stars as Ray McCaffey. Ray is “Cameron’s ride or die and the son of a strict Marine father. Ray carries the pressure of having to be best at all times, but when boot camp shakes his faith in himself, he is forced to reevaluate his life’s trajectory.”

Additional cast members are listed below.

Andy Parker serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series. White also serves as a writer and producer. Peter Hoar will direct and executive produce the first episode. Norman Lear and Brent Miller also executive produce along with Rachel Davidson and Scott Hornbacher Sony Pictures Television, where Lear and Miller’s Act III Productions is currently under an overall deal, is the studio.

Additional Cast Members:

Cedrick Cooper (Will Trent, Naomi) will play Staff Sgt. McKinnon.

Ana Ayora (Truth Be Told, In The Dark) will play Capt. Fajardo.

Angus O’Brien (Night Sky, Hightown) will play Hicks.

Dominic Goodman (First Kill, Young Rock) will play Nash.

Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air, Vampire Academy) will play Slovacek.

Nicholas Logan (Dark Winds, The Inspection) will play Sgt. Howitt.

Rico Paris (Crush, Tall Girl) will play Santos.

Blake Burt (Unhuman, The Reliant) will play John Bowman.

Logan Gould (Days of August) will play Mo Mason.

Zach Roerig (Dare Me, Vampire Diaries) will play Sgt. Knox.

Johnathan Nieves (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) will play Ochoa.

Brandon Tyler Moore (Mayor of Kingstown, Law & Order) will play Cody Bowman.

Ivan Hoey Jr. (NOS4A2, The Devil All The Time) will play Benjy.

Anthony Marble (Manhunt, Preacher) will play Harlan.

Joy Osmanski (Stargirl, 1923) will play Ji-Yeong.

(Pictured, from left to right: Miles Heizer, Vera Farmiga, Max Parker, Liam Oh)