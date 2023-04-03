Netflix Orders First Pilot in Its History With Samara Weaving Comedy ‘Little Sky’

Netflix has ordered its first ever pilot. The streaming giant, which has typically opted to order projects straight to series, has greenlit a pilot for the single-camera comedy “Little Sky,” Variety has confirmed.

Samara Weaving is attached to star in the pilot, which hails from creator Rightor Doyle.

According to an invidual with knowledge of the situation, Netflix does not plan to shift to the traditional broadcast model of ordering multiple pilots and comparing them for potential series orders. The “Little Sky” pilot is the only one planned at present.

Nevertheless, the fact that Netflix is willing to order a pilot is significant. The streamer has heavily influenced broadcast networks and other outlets in recent years into using a script-to-series model and mini rooms, the latter of which are a sticking point in the current WGA negotiations. To that point, the number of pilots ordered at the major broadcast networks during the current traditional pilot season has reached an all-time low, with just 14 pilots ordered to date.

The official description for “Little Sky” states, “Penelope Paul Porter (Weaving) is determined to realize her lifelong dream of being a respected on-air news reporter (despite the fact she may be the worst reporter of all time). When she receives an anonymous tip that the Mayor of Little Sky is missing, she knows it’s her chance to finally prove herself. Arriving in the spooky, remote town of Little Sky, she senses she’s on to a big story – but little does she know she’s stumbled upon something much darker than she could have ever imagined.”

In addition to creating “Little Sky,” Doyle will also direct the pilot and executive produce via King Lulu. Dara Gordon is an executive producer for Anonymous Content. Weaving is also an executive producer.

Weaving previously starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix limited series “Hollywood.” She is also known for her work in shows like “Nine Perfect Strangers” and “SMILF.” In film, Weaving most recently starred in “Scream VI” and “Babylon,” while her other feature credits include “Guns Akimbo,” “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Doyle previously created the Netflix comedy series “Bonding,” which aired for two seasons. He made his feature directorial debut with “Down Low,” which premiered at the 2023 SXSW festival. He is repped by Anonymous and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Deadline first reported the pilot order.