Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell From Erin Foster, Steven Levitan

Netflix has picked up a new comedy series starring Kristen Bell from writer Erin Foster and executive producer Steven Levitan, Variety has learned.

The untitled series is said to center on “the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman (Bell) and an unconventional rabbi.”

Foster created the series and serves as an executive producer. Bell also executive produces in addition to starring. Levitan executive produces via Steven Levitan Productions (SLP). Craig DiGregorio, Sara Foster, and Danielle Stokdyk also executive produce. Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman are executive producers for 3 Arts. 20th Television will produce in association with SLP, with the company currently under an overall deal at the studio.

This will mark the second Netflix series in which Bell has starred. She previously led the dark comedy series “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” at the streamer. Bell is also known for starring in shows like “The Good Place” at NBC, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2019. She also previously starred in the detective series “Veronica Mars,” which was revived at Hulu in 2019 for one season. In film, Bell is known for lending her voice to the “Frozen” and “Bad Moms” franchises as well for features like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall.”

She is repped by CAA, Schreck Rose, and True Public Relations.

Foster previously co-created and starred in the VH1 series “Barely Famous” and also wrote for the NBC sitcom “The New Normal.” She is repped by WME and 3 Arts.

Levitan most recently created the Hollywood satire series “Reboot” at Hulu. He is best known for co-creating the hit ABC sitcom “Modern Family,” which wrapped up its run of 11 seasons in 2020. Levitan won eight Emmy Awards in total for his work on the show, including two wins for best writing for a comedy series and another for best directing for a comedy series. Levitan’s other credits include creating the NBC multi-cam sitcom “Just Shoot Me” and working on shows like “Frasier,” “Wings,” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”

He is repped by UTA.