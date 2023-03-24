Netflix Announces Series ‘Ooku: The Inner Chambers’ at Anime Japan Event

Netflix has announced new series “Ooku: The Inner Chambers,” the first anime adaptation of a hit Japanese manga by Yoshinaga Fumi.



At the ongoing Anime Japan convention in Tokyo, the streamer also unveiled “Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune,” another anime series, adapted from a military sci-fi novel by Carlo Zen and set to upload in May.



Directed by Abe Noriyuki and produced by Studio Deen, “Ooku” is inspired by tales emerging from the Ooku women’s quarters within Edo Castle and imagines that gender roles are reversed. After a plague threatens the male population women take up positions of authority. The new (female) Shogun Yoshimune enquires into why the women adopt male names when taking power and starts to unravel other mysteries within the inner sanctum. The original manga was published by Hakusensha / Melody.



The adaptation, which also involves Takasugi Rika for screenplay and composition and Sato Yoko for character design, will be completed at an unspecified date later this year.



Adapted from “Yakitori,” published by Hayakawa Bunko JA/Hayakawa Publishing, “Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune” sees a young man rebel against oppressive authorities on a future version of Earth, but only after he has been recruited into an interplanetary military unit that suffers a 70% casualty rate.



The series is directed by Anbo Hideeki, written by Sakai Mitsuyasu and designed by Yamagata Atsushi with production through the ARECT company.



The titles join previously announced Onmyoji, an animated series based on the world of Baku Yumemakura’s well-known tales about the ancient yin-yang diviner Abe Seimei, which is set for release later this year.



The supernatural mysteries have been adapted in multiple films and TV series and theatre performances in Asia. Netflix says its series, which releases later this year, is its first anime adaptation and adds new chapters detailing the supernatural mysteries probed by Abe and partner Minamoto Hiromasa. It is directed by Yamamoto Sobi from a screenplay by Hashimoto Natsu and Kato Yuiko, and produced by Marvy Jack.



The streamer also used the in-person event to show teaser art from the upcoming “Pluto.” The suspense drama is based on The Greatest Robot on Earth” story arc from Osamu Tezuka’s “Astro Boy” and is created by Urasawa Naoki (“20th Century Boys”) and his long-time co-creator Nagasaki Takashi. Production is by Genco with animation production at Studio M2.



The streamer’s additional anime slate includes series “Ultraman Final,” releasing on May 11; film “Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King,” releasing on June 16; film “The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburg Part 2,” in August; series “Kengan Ashura” season 2, coming in September; series “BASTARD – Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy” season 2, later in 2023; series “Gamera – Rebirth,” “My Happy Marriage” and “Akuma Kun” all at unspecified 2023 dates.



“We’re humbled the global interest in anime has been strong and growing, with over 100M members watching anime every year,” said Yamano Yuji, director of content at Netflix.