Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Backs Down From Disney Proxy Fight Following Bob Iger’s Big Restructuring

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has bowed out of his ongoing proxy fight with Disney, following returned CEO Bob Iger’s announcement of a sweeping restructuring plan Wednesday.

“Now Disney plans to do everything we wanted them to do,” said Peltz, the billionaire Trian Fund Management CEO and founder, while appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday morning. “We wish the very best to Bob, this management team and the board. We will be watching. We will be rooting. The proxy fight is over.”

In a followup statement to Variety, a Trian spokesperson confirmed: “The proxy fight is over. This is a win for all shareholders.”

The months-long battle comes to a close less than a day after Iger revealed a Disney re-org during the company’s earnings call Wednesday, his first presentation to investors since returning as CEO.

Iger’s plan has the Mouse House consolidating its segments down to three: Disney Entertainment (which will be run by Disney TV chief Dana Walden and film head Alan Bergman), ESPN (overseen by James Pitaro) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (still headed up by Josh D’Amaro). The Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution unit created by former CEO Bob Chapek, who was ousted last November and replaced by his predecessor Iger, was absorbed into the newly created Disney Entertainment.

Peltz appeared on CNBC following Iger’s own on-camera interview with the cable news network’s David Faber. During Iger’s portion, he spoke about the multiple possibilities ahead for Hulu, with the current industry-wide assumption being that Disney will buy out Comcast’s stake in the streamer as previously planned next year.

“I’m not gonna speculate about whether we’re a buyer or seller of it,” Iger said. “I obviously have suggested that I’m concerned about undifferentiated general entertainment, particularly given the competitive landscape that we’re operating in, and we’re going to look at it very objectively.”