Neil Patrick Harris to Return as Barney Stinson on ‘How I Met Your Father’ Mid-Season Finale

Barney’s back.

Neil Patrick Harris is set to reprise his star-making role of Barney Stinson on the upcoming mid-season finale of the Hulu original spinoff series “How I Met Your Father.”

Harris was a main cast member and a fan favorite on the original CBS comedy series “How I Met Your Mother,” which ran for nine seasons after debuting in 2005. Harris earned four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series over the course of his tenure with the show, in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Harris will appear in next week’s two-episode mid-season finale of “How I Met Your Father,” which debuts on Hulu on March 28. After the duo of installments, the series will take a hiatus for a few weeks before continuing its 20-episode second season on May 23.

“How I Met Your Father” centers on Sophie (Hilary Duff) and how she met the father of her child. The series features a framing device that includes a future version of Sophie (Kim Cattrall) in the year 2045, as she recounts her life story to friends.

“How I Met Your Father” stars Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. The series comes from 20th Television. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berg serve as creators, while both serve as executive producers alongside Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pamela Fryman, Adam Londy and Suzy Mamann Greenberg. Duff serves as a producer.