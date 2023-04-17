‘Neighbours’ at Amazon Freevee Casts Mischa Barton

Mischa Barton will appear in the new season of “Neighbours” coming to Amazon Freevee.

Barton will guest star in the upcoming season of the long-running Australian soap opera, which was picked up by Freevee back in November. According to her official character description, Barton will play Reece, “an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be.”

“With ‘Neighbours’ launching on Amazon Freevee in North America, we are beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s calibre join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter,” said executive producer Jason Herbison. “Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad.”

“I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia a place I know and love!” Barton added. “I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with.”

Barton is best known to American audiences for her role in the hit Fox drama series “The O.C.,” on which she starred for three seasons as well as for the ABC series “Once and Again.” She is also known for her roles in films like “Lawn Dogs” and “The Sixth Sense.”

“Neighbours” is produced by Fremantle. Herbison, who has been an executive producer on the series since 2013, will maintain his position on the Freevee version, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.

“Neighbours” kicked off production on its new season on April 17 in Melbourne. It is expected to debut new episodes on Freevee this fall. It will be available for free in the U.S. and the U.K.. Previous seasons and certain well-known episodes are currently available to stream on Freevee. Additionally, there will be two FAST Channels on the service, “Neighbours – Looking Back,” and “Best of Neighbours.”