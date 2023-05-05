Neha Shastry Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Harry & Meghan” producer Neha Shastry has signed with CAA for representation. She continues to be represented by Ramo Law.

An Indian-American director and producer, Shastry began her career at Vice News, where she produced its critically acclaimed coverage of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, and the subsequent war in Eastern Ukraine. Her work has been recognized with an Emmy, a Dupont, and a Peabody.

Shastry produced Stacey Abrams’ “All In: The Fight For Democracy,” which detailed the history and legacy of voter suppression in the U.S. The film was shortlisted for an Academy Award, and was named Best Documentary by the Hollywood Critics Association, African-American Film Critics Association, and Alliance of Women Film Journalists.

She also produced the film “Convergence” for Netflix, which was nominated for an Emmy Award. From 2021-2022, Shastry was chosen to participate in Netflix’s inaugural Nonfiction Director Fellowship, an incubator for up-and-coming directors of color, through which a door was opened for her to partner with Liz Garbus in producing “Harry & Meghan.” The docuseries opened as Netflix’s biggest documentary debut of all time.

On the directing side, Shastry co-directed the series “The Murdochs: Empire of Influence” for CNN and HBO Max in partnership with The New York Times. For her next project as director, Shastry will tackle “The Ruling Class,” a series about American billionaires and the ripple effects of their outsized power. The series will premiere on EPIX in 2023. She is also currently directing an episode about income inequality for an unannounced Netflix documentary series.