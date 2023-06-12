‘NCIS: Sydney’ Sets Main Cast, With Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance in Lead Roles

The upcoming Australian series “NCIS: Sydney” has found its leads and main cast.

The series, which is currently in production, will follow “the brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) as they are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.”

That team will be led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, played by Olivia Swann (“Legends of Tomorrow,” “The River Wild”), and her AFP counterpart Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey, played by Todd Lasance (“Without Remorse,” “Spartacus: War of the Damned”).

They are joined by: Sean Sagar (“The Covenant,” “Mea Culpa”) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle (“Mystery Road: Origin,” “Bad Behaviour”) as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel (“Shantaram,” “Halifax: Retribution”) as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson, and William McInnes (“The Newsreader,” “Total Control”) as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

The show will be exclusive in Australia to Paramount+ and Network 10. It marks the first international edition of the “NCIS” franchise, which has consisted for four shows to date.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the ‘NCIS’ franchise, one of our most powerful and iconic television IPs, across borders and into Australia,” said Lindsey Martin, head of international co-productions and development at CBS Studios. “It is a joy to work with this talented ‘NCIS: Sydney’ creative team, actors, and crew for our inaugural international original, and to be able to tell our exciting NCIS stories with a uniquely Australian sensibility.”

Rick Maier, head of drama for Paramount Australia and New Zealand, added “Wow. One of the best-loved franchises in the world in the hands of one of our best production companies and an outrageously talented cast and crew. ‘NCIS: Sydney’ is exciting for all of us at Paramount and we hope one of the most eagerly anticipated commissions of the year.”

“NCIS: Sydney” is produced for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia by Endemol Shine Australia, and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“At the heart of ‘NCIS’ are charismatic and engaging characters that audiences fall in love with,” said Endemol Shine Australia head of scripted Sara Richardson. “We have found just that with our incredible cast and the tight team they have formed. This first international iteration has all the DNA of the beloved franchise, but with a quintessentially Australian flavour.”

The original “NCIS” debuted on CBS in 2003 and aired its 20th season beginning in September 2022. There have been three other spinoffs to date: “NCIS: Los Angeles” (2009-2023), “NCIS: New Orleans” (2014-2021), and “NCIS: Hawai’i” (2021-present).