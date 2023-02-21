‘NCIS,’ ‘Survivor‘ and ’60 Minutes’ Among Nine Season Renewals at CBS

CBS has renewed nine of its series for new seasons: procedural dramas “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “CSI: Vegas”; news programs “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours”; and reality competition series “Survivor,” “The Amazing Race,” “Tough as Nails” and “Lingo.”

These series join other recently announced renewals at CBS, which include “Fire Country,” “Young Sheldon” (as the last part of a three-season renewal given in 2021) “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “So Help Me Todd,” “The Equalizer” (as the last part of a two-season renewal given in 2022), “FBI,” “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” (as the last part of a two-season renewal given to each show in the franchise in 2022). Additionally, the network gave a series order to “The Never Game,” a drama starring Justin Hartley and based on the book of the same name.

Most notable among the series CBS has yet to renew is “East New York,” the police procedural starring Amanda Warren as deputy inspector Regina Haywood that premiered its first season in October of 2022.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”