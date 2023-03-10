‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to Conclude With Farewell Special Hosted by Kevin Frazier (TV News Roundup)

CBS is set to air a primetime special titled “A Salute to ‘NCIS: Los Angeles'” immediately after the two-part conclusion of the long-running crime show on May 21.

Capping off 14 seasons of programming, the first part of the series finale airs May 14 (10-11 p.m. ET) on CBS. The second part will be released May 21 (9-10 p.m. ET), followed by the one-hour farewell special at 10 p.m. ET.

“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet. We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years,” said showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill. “Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful.”

The final two episodes follow the NCIS team as they investigate a case of stolen military-grade weapons, all while Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) plan their imminent wedding. “NCIS: Los Angeles” was created by Shane Brennan, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, and was produced by CBS Studios.

Hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Kevin Frazier, “A Salute to ‘NCIS: Los Angeles'” will feature interviews with “NCIS: Los Angeles” cast members from the past 14 years along with behind-the-scenes footage. The special will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Also in today’s TV news:

FIRST LOOKS

Disney Junior and Hasbro’s entertainment studio eOne dropped the trailer for “Kiya and the Kimoja Heroes,” which premieres March 22.

The animated series follows 7-year-old Kiya, an African girl who loves dancing and martial arts, and happens to have some superpowers. With characters inspired by the nature and culture of South Africa, the show uses action, dance and music to tell an inspiring story and explore themes of empathy, community and unity. The original concept was by Robert Vargas, and the series was adapted from Marc Dey and Kelly Dillon’s characters.

“We have given a lot of thought and intention to developing fundamentally relatable characters that serve as great role models for young children,” said Esra Cafer, SVP of global brand management at eOne Hasbro. “Kiya shows that you don’t have to choose between learning to dance or being a kick-butt hero — you can be both! She’s encouraging preschoolers to be whoever they want to be and shine.”

Disney will air the first four 11-minute episodes on Disney Junior as well as stream them on Disney+.

Check out the “Kiya and the Kimoja Heroes” trailer below.

DATES

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville,” an unscripted series from OWN, is confirmed to debut the first episode from its sixth season on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Returning to the series are Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott and Tiffany and Louis Whitlow. Newcomers include Stormi Steele and her husband Courtney Beasley, along with LaTisha’s cousin Keke Jabbar.

Set in Huntsville, Ala., the series follows a group of couples who attempt to balance romance with their real estate venture, dubbed the Comeback Group. Season 6 will continue to explore Kimmi’s battle with cancer, Tiffany’s pregnancy and Melody and Martell’s co-parenting journey.

This season will feature the series’ 100th episode, which will be commemorated with a TV special called “Love & Marriage: Huntsville: Celebrating 100 Episodes.” The special will be hosted by series creator Carlos King and will air April 1 at 8 p.m. ET — a week before the first episode is released.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America. King, Jordana Hochman, Angela Dugan, Andrew Hoagland and Markus Burns are executive producers on the series.