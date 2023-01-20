‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to End With Season 14 at CBS

“NCIS: Los Angeles” is coming to a close. CBS announced on Friday that the currently airing 14th season of the drama would be its last, with the series finale set to air on May 14.

The series premiered in 2009 as the second installation of the “NCIS” franchise, preceded by the still-running “NCIS” and followed by “NCIS: New Orleans,” which ran from 2014 to 2021, and “NCIS: Hawaiʻi,” which premiered in 2021 and is currently airing its second season. “NCIS: Sydney” is set to premiere this year.

Set in the high-stakes world of a division of NCIS that is charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to the nation’s security, “NCIS: Los Angeles” follows Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Grisha Callen and their team as they go undercover to take down their targets and protect national interests. Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney also star.

Shane Brennan created “NCIS: Los Angeles” and serves as an executive producer along with showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels. CBS Studios produces.

“For 14 seasons, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It’s no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing network/studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve.”

“I want to thank both the network and studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode,” said Gemmill. “Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances – thank you for your talent, professionalism and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters.”