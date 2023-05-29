NBCUniversal Hatches Supply Deal With India’s JioCinema – Global Bulletin

PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP



NBCUniversal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multi-year partnership bringing thousands of hours of NBCU films and TV series to India.



Content is sourced from the Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Bravo brands.



NBCU’s programming will live in a Peacock branded hub starting next month on JioCinema’s newly announced “JioCinema Premium” SVOD tier.



While JioCinema has been making an audience impact with free-of-charge screenings of the ongoing IPL cricket tournament, the first content announced on the subscription tier hailed from another recent deal with Warner Bros Discovery.



Titles flowing from the NBCU deal include first-run series “Young Rock,” with Dwayne Johnson; action thriller “The Lazarus Project”; “The Lovers,” a darkly romantic comedic drama. Indian audiences can also enjoy Peacock Originals including Will Smith-starring “Bel-Air”; “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”; “The Calling,” an investigative drama series from Emmy® winner David E. Kelley, as well as library content “Downton Abbey,” “Suits,” “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “The Mindy Project.” Unscripted shows included are: “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”; “Vanderpump Rules”; and “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.”



Movies include “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” sci-fi horror film “M3GAN”and the upcoming “Oppenheimer” and current Fast X. Older film titles hail from the ‘Jurassic,” “Bourne,” “Shrek,” “Mummy” and “Pitch Perfect” franchises.

HEART TO HEART



Prime Video has picked up multi-territory rights to South Korean fantasy rom-com “HeartBeat,” produced by Korean broadcaster KBS.



Starring Ok Taec-yeon (“Let’s Fight Ghost,” “Vincenzo” and “Blind”) and Won Ji-an, the story involves a vampire who sleeps in a coffin for nearly a century in order to experience human love, but whose quest is painfully cut short by a cold-blooded woman.



HeartBeat, which spans multiple genres, will satisfy our audiences’ thirst for Korean content of the highest caliber. This announcement truly reaffirms our commitment to expanding our ever-growing slate of premium Korean titles on Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video, Southeast Asia.



Episodes of the 16-part show will be uploaded on Mondays and Tuesdays in 240 territories from June 26.