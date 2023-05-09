‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Moves Back to Bravo, Luann de Lesseps/Sonja Morgan Spinoff Show to Premiere in July

A brand new divorcee competition series and “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 6 are just some of the shows included in NBCUniversal’s all-new 2023-2024 slate. With a portfolio spanning across networks like E!, Bravo, Syfy and USA Network, NBCUniversal is bringing plenty of new programs to cable for fans of unscripted reality television and sci-fi drama.

Bravo

“The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 6 will bring the sunshine back to Bravo after the series’ run on Peacock. “Below Deck Down Under” will also make the move from the streamer to cable.

As previously announced, “Project Runway” will get an all-star makeover as 14 designers from past seasons compete against one another starting on June 15. In July, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan arrive in a small town of Ilinois in the premiere of “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake.”

Returning are the housewives of New York City, Orange County, Beverly Hills, Salt Lake City, Dubai and Potomac, along with a new season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

E!

“House of Villains” is an all-new unscripted competition series coming to E!. The show is hosted by Joel McHale and stars 10 infamous reality television icons who will claw it out for the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

Returning to the network are new seasons of “Live from E!” with Laverne Cox, “E! News” and “Botched.”

USA Network

Studio Lambert is introducing a new Untitled Social Experiment, called, “a new immersive experiment that reflects modern social dynamics in a 2.0 house reality series” by NBCUniversal. The all-new competition series “The Big D” also joins the network, taking divorcees and their exes for an unusual ride as they search for new romance.

Returning is Don Mancini’s drama “Chucky” and Season 2 of “Barmageddon” featuring Carson Daly, Blake Shelton and Nikki Garcia.