NBCU Unscripted Exec VP Rod Aissa Departs After 11 Years; Rachel Smith Takes Over in the Interim

Rod Aissa, the executive VP, unscripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, is departing the company after 11 years. Aissa oversaw all unscripted lifestyle and documentary programming across NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.

Rachel Smith will take on the interim role of leading the unscripted lifestyle and docuseries group, which reports to Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

NBCU said it would “be doing a broad search to fill the role.”

Here is Aissa’s memo to staff:

Hi everyone,

After 11 years of building brands and creating amazing shows with all of you, I wanted to share that I am leaving my role at NBCU.

I’m proud of our journey together as we rebranded networks, pivoted to streaming, elevated the true crime genre and saw the Bravo fandom come to life. I’m leaving the best team in place to continue to reach new heights and expand on the many successes we have achieved.

I look forward to keeping in touch and seeing what more you accomplish.

All the best,

Rod

